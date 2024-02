The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority resigned yesterday. What comes next The Palestinian prime minister in the occupied West Bank has announced that he is resigning, as pressure mounts for the moribund leadership to reform and possibly take charge of Gaza after the war.

Middle East The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority resigned yesterday. What comes next The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority resigned yesterday. What comes next Listen · 3:36 3:36 The Palestinian prime minister in the occupied West Bank has announced that he is resigning, as pressure mounts for the moribund leadership to reform and possibly take charge of Gaza after the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor