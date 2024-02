Democrats are leaning into the border fight ahead of Biden's visit to their state Texas Democrats hope Biden's visit on Thursday will mean a turning point for their party's border message — which has become one of the most pressing political fights across the country.

Politics Democrats are leaning into the border fight ahead of Biden's visit to their state Democrats are leaning into the border fight ahead of Biden's visit to their state Listen · 4:33 4:33 Texas Democrats hope Biden's visit on Thursday will mean a turning point for their party's border message — which has become one of the most pressing political fights across the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor