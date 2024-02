Tribal clashes in Papua New Guinea have become increasingly deadly A clash between tribes in Papua New Guinea led to deaths of at least 49 tribesmen. Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Tim Swanston explains why tribal warfare has gotten more deadly recently.

World Tribal clashes in Papua New Guinea have become increasingly deadly Tribal clashes in Papua New Guinea have become increasingly deadly Listen · 4:07 4:07 A clash between tribes in Papua New Guinea led to deaths of at least 49 tribesmen. Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Tim Swanston explains why tribal warfare has gotten more deadly recently. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor