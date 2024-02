Anchorage, Alaska, is accustomed to snow — but this year has been overwhelming It's been a big snow year in Anchorage, Alaska. The city reached 100 inches of snow earlier than ever before and sent notices to thousands of people warning of potential roof collapses.

