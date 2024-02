An Instagram Influencer Struggling to Show the Positive Side of Life in Gaza

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anas Baba /NPR Anas Baba /NPR

A young Instagram influencer in Gaza built a big following posting feel-good videos during years of hardship. He tried to keep the positivity in his feed after the war between Israel and Hamas started, but was then confronted with tragedy in his life.



For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates