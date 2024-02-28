'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve remembers watching the 1984 movie version of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel Dune and thinking, "Someday someone else will do it again" — not realizing he would be that filmmaker. He spoke to Sam Briger about shooting Dune in the desert, depicting sandworm surfing, and his love of silent film.



Also, David Bianculli reviews the new CBS murder mystery series, Elsbeth.



