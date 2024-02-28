'If You Can Keep It': The Michigan Primary Roundup

Enlarge this image toggle caption MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

There was a chance that this week's Michigan primaries would be a pair of sleeper contests. A sitting president and a former president are running in both races. They've each already racked up wins in other states by large or overwhelming margins.

But Michigan has proven a bit more lively than expected. The media spotlight has been fixed on the perpetual swing state due to the still active, if lopsided, Republican primary.

And on the Democratic side, President Joe Biden swept another contest. But the details are what matter. There were concerns that a protest vote against the president would follow more than a month of real-life protests over his handling of Israel's war against Hamas.

What happened in Michigan on Tuesday? How much of the Democratic party's base, led by young people and a sizeable population of Arab–American voters, showed up to make sure Biden heard their discontent?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.