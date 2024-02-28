Can Speaker Of The House Mike Johnson Make A Deal?

Despite a last minute agreement to push a deadline for a shutdown, Congress and the White House have to agree on how to fund the government. So far, all they've been able to do is kick the can down the road.



And conditions for making a political deal are only getting worse. Republicans can only lose two votes. And there's skepticism all around.



Finding a way out largely depends on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana. But Johnson has a fractious caucus, is relatively inexperienced, and shutdowns have become the political weapon of choice.



If the House leader can't find a path to a deal, the entire country could pay the price.



