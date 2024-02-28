Tiny Desk Premiere: Butcher Brown

The "solar music" Butcher Brown brought to Tiny Desk was hot and funky from the count-in. What is solar music? It's the term the band uses to describe the various musical inspirations that influence its sound — simply put, everything under the sun. And everyone who attended this Tiny Desk Concert was feeling it. There were stank faces aplenty.

Hailing from Richmond, VA, a city that has given us musical icons like D'Angelo, Lonnie Liston Smith and the comedic weirdness of Gwar, Butcher Brown's cultivation of psychedelic jazz funk with a hip-hop polish has produced its latest album, Solar Music, and proves why the band gets "daps from the jazz cats, the rap scene, the indie scene and everyone else," according to drummer Corey Fonville.

The collective musical ingenuity of the band shines through on the extremely danceable "No Way Around It," the vibey interlude "Fohbliv" and head nodders including "DYKWYD" and "I Can Say to You." Butcher Brown brings it every time.

SET LIST

"No Way Around It"

"Fohbliv"

"Frontline"

"DYKWYD"

"I Can Say To You"

MUSICIANS

DJ Harrison: keys

Tennishu: vocals, saxophone

Morgan Burrs: guitar

Andy Randazzo: bass

Corey Fonville: drums

