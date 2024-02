Democrats control the Senate now — but face long odds of keeping power NPR's Steve Inskeep talks about the 2024 U.S. Senate races with Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

Politics Democrats control the Senate now — but face long odds of keeping power Democrats control the Senate now — but face long odds of keeping power Listen · 4:50 4:50 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks about the 2024 U.S. Senate races with Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor