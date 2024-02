The creator of 'Heartstopper' talks about her work and demand for LGBTQ stories Alice Oseman, the creator of the Heartstopper book series, discusses the latest installment and the demand for LGBTQ literature.

Books The creator of 'Heartstopper' talks about her work and demand for LGBTQ stories The creator of 'Heartstopper' talks about her work and demand for LGBTQ stories Listen · 3:35 3:35 Alice Oseman, the creator of the Heartstopper book series, discusses the latest installment and the demand for LGBTQ literature. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor