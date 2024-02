Have you ever wanted to smell like 'Donkey Kong?' Imagine your answer was yes The company Elevated Perceptions released an accessory called GameScent. The device attaches to gaming consoles, PCs — even VR goggles, and releases a scent that corresponds with sounds of the game.

Games Have you ever wanted to smell like 'Donkey Kong?' Imagine your answer was yes Have you ever wanted to smell like 'Donkey Kong?' Imagine your answer was yes Listen · 0:28 0:28 The company Elevated Perceptions released an accessory called GameScent. The device attaches to gaming consoles, PCs — even VR goggles, and releases a scent that corresponds with sounds of the game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor