Technology What should you do if your phone gets wet? Don't put it a bag of rice What should you do if your phone gets wet? Don't put it a bag of rice Apple support says pieces of rice could get into crevices of the phone. Instead it suggests shake out the liquid and let the phone dry out in a place with some airflow for an entire day in some cases.