After seeing OpenAI's Sora, Tyler Perry says jobs are going to be lost The text-to-video model Sora stunned observers with its cinematic video outputs. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter about why the entertainment industry is nervous.

Technology After seeing OpenAI's Sora, Tyler Perry says jobs are going to be lost After seeing OpenAI's Sora, Tyler Perry says jobs are going to be lost Listen · 3:46 3:46 The text-to-video model Sora stunned observers with its cinematic video outputs. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter about why the entertainment industry is nervous. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor