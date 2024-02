The iconic Wayfarers Chapel may have to close because of mudslide damage Rainfall-caused mudslides have forced the iconic Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., to close. Chapel leaders are raising money to begin repairs and refund canceled weddings.

