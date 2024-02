Massive wildfire triggers evacuations and outages in the Texas Panhandle A fastmoving wildfire in the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, leading to evacuations and power outages as firefighters struggle to control the burn.

