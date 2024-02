It's unclear whether Supreme Court justices would uphold the ban on gun bump stocks The Supreme Court today puzzled over a federal regulation that outlaws bump stocks, which modify otherwise legal semiautomatic guns into guns that fire as rapidly as 800 bullets in a minute.

