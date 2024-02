Georgia's former president is in jail and in poor health. His mother blames Russ : State of the World from NPR The former Soviet republic of Georgia is seeking membership in the European Union. But that effort may be complicated by treatment of the western-leaning former president who is in jail and in poor health. His supporters say he was poisoned.

State of the World from NPR Was the Former President of Georgia Poisoned? Was the Former President of Georgia Poisoned? The former Soviet republic of Georgia is seeking membership in the European Union. But that effort may be complicated by treatment of the western-leaning former president who is in jail and in poor health. His supporters say he was poisoned.