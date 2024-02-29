Accessibility links
Israel's use of diaspora bonds a unique strategy to find financing : The Indicator from Planet Money Israel has long raised money from individual supporters living overseas through a tool called diaspora bonds. This financing tool is part patriotic gift and part investment. Today, we look at how diaspora bonds work and how Israel is making use of them for its war effort.

Related episodes:
The Great Remittance Mystery

Oil prices and the Israel-Hamas war (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why Israel uses diaspora bonds

Why Israel uses diaspora bonds

Listen · 8:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197962271/1234977239" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The Israeli Minister of Finance reacts to the financial ratings agency Moody's decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating in March 2023. Maya Alerruzzo/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Maya Alerruzzo/AP

The Israeli Minister of Finance reacts to the financial ratings agency Moody's decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating in March 2023.

Maya Alerruzzo/AP

Israel has long raised money from individual supporters living overseas through a tool called diaspora bonds. This financing tool is part patriotic gift and part investment. Today, we look at how diaspora bonds work and how Israel is making use of them for its war effort.

Related episodes:
The Great Remittance Mystery

Oil prices and the Israel-Hamas war (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.