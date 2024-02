The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Trump's prosecution in April NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with constitutional law scholar Kim Wehle about the Supreme Court decision to hear former President Donald Trump's immunity arguments against criminal prosecution.

Law The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Trump's prosecution in April The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Trump's prosecution in April Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with constitutional law scholar Kim Wehle about the Supreme Court decision to hear former President Donald Trump's immunity arguments against criminal prosecution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor