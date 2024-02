New donors step in to buy naming rights where Philadelphia's orchestra performs The orchestra used to play in Verizon Hall but those rights have expired. Richard Worley and his wife Leslie Anne Miller paid $25 million to have the hall named after the great singer Marian Anderson.

New donors step in to buy naming rights where Philadelphia's orchestra performs

The orchestra used to play in Verizon Hall but those rights have expired. Richard Worley and his wife Leslie Anne Miller paid $25 million to have the hall named after the great singer Marian Anderson.