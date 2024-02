The death toll in Gaza hits a grim new milestone The health ministry says soon the death toll will reach 30,000 people — many of them women and children. But officials say the actual number is much higher.

Middle East The death toll in Gaza hits a grim new milestone The death toll in Gaza hits a grim new milestone Audio will be available later today. The health ministry says soon the death toll will reach 30,000 people — many of them women and children. But officials say the actual number is much higher. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor