Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down down from leadership role in November McConnell plans to finish his Senate term, which ends in 2027. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Scott Jennings, longtime adviser to McConnell, about the senator's decision to step down as minority leader.

Politics Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down down from leadership role in November Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down down from leadership role in November Audio will be available later today. McConnell plans to finish his Senate term, which ends in 2027. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Scott Jennings, longtime adviser to McConnell, about the senator's decision to step down as minority leader. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor