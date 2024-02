Comedian Richard Lewis, nicknamed 'The Prince of Pain,' dies at 76 Comedy fans are mourning the death of Richard Lewis, one of the stars of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Lewis died Tuesday of a heart attack.

