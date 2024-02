Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark passes another college scoring record There is just one more scoring record left for Clark to break: "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA men's mark set in 1970. She is 18 points away from breaking it, and plays this Sunday.

