Tracing the rise of Christian nationalism, from Trump to the Ala. Supreme Court Bradley Onishi is a former Christian nationalist who's now a professor of religion and the author of Preparing for War, a critique of the movement and its impact on American democracy.

Politics Tracing the rise of Christian nationalism, from Trump to the Ala. Supreme Court Tracing the rise of Christian nationalism, from Trump to the Ala. Supreme Court Listen · 43:35 43:35 Bradley Onishi is a former Christian nationalist who's now a professor of religion and the author of Preparing for War, a critique of the movement and its impact on American democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor