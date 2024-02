Jacob Collier on the four-album project 'Djesse' Jacob Collier's latest record is the culmination of a four-album project he calls Djesse. NPR's Ari Shapiro chats with Collier about the power of the human voice and the growth of a prodigy.

Music Jacob Collier on the four-album project 'Djesse' Jacob Collier on the four-album project 'Djesse' Listen · 8:07 8:07 Jacob Collier's latest record is the culmination of a four-album project he calls Djesse. NPR's Ari Shapiro chats with Collier about the power of the human voice and the growth of a prodigy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor