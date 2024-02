This online learning program is teaching preschoolers in crisis situations NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Anya Kamenetz about an Arabic-language remote learning program called "Ahlan Simsim." It's a show by the Sesame Workshop, created for Syrian refugees.

