The space missions that aim to explore distant moons NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with astrobiologists Catherine Neish and Kevin Hand about missions to Saturn's moon Titan and Jupiter's moon Europa, to search for conditions that could support life.

Space The space missions that aim to explore distant moons The space missions that aim to explore distant moons Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with astrobiologists Catherine Neish and Kevin Hand about missions to Saturn's moon Titan and Jupiter's moon Europa, to search for conditions that could support life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor