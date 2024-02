Diving into diaspora bonds, and how they keep Israel afloat Israel's war with Hamas is squeezing the country's finances. That's where diaspora bonds come in.

Economy Diving into diaspora bonds, and how they keep Israel afloat Diving into diaspora bonds, and how they keep Israel afloat Listen · 3:32 3:32 Israel's war with Hamas is squeezing the country's finances. That's where diaspora bonds come in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor