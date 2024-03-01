Singer-songwriter Corb Lund

Corb Lund plays country and western music. His sound is less Tim McGraw and George Strait western music, and more like John Prine, David Allan Coe western music. There's slide guitar, there's drawl but under a lot of it a sense of humor that's dark and biting.

Corb Lund is a native of Alberta, Canada. He grew up working the ranches there. Corb has been recording music for almost the last two decades. His most recent record is called El Viejo. Like his earlier work, it's clever, plain spoken and beautifully produced.

The title of the album is a reference to Ian Tyson. Tyson was an Alberta legend – as half of the folk duo Ian and Sylvia, and as a western music solo star. He was also a friend and mentor to Corb.

When Jesse first talked to Lund, back in 2010, it was at a folk festival up in Calgary. Now, he joins us in the studio with his guitar and everything. Corb joins us to talk about the new album, growing up in Calgary, and even plays a few songs for us.