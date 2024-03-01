New Music Friday: The best albums out March 1
On this week's edition of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Sheldon Pearce discuss Faye Webster's Underdressed at the Symphony and a handful of the week's other brand new albums on which a musician's personality seems to be embodied by their voice — even when the music is completely instrumental.
Hear The Songs
Featured albums:
1. Faye Webster, Underdressed at the Symphony
2. ScHoolboy Q, Blue Lips
3. Julian Lage, Speak To Me
4. Sheer Mag, Playing Favorites
Other notable releases for March 1:
Ben Frost, Scope Neglect
Kaiser Chiefs, Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album
Mannequin Pussy, I Got Heaven
Everything Everything, Mountainhead
Hannah Frances, Keeper of the Shepherd
Nils Frahm, Day
Paula Cole, Lo
Pissed Jeans, Half Divorced
Tyla, TYLA
Uranium Club, Infants Under the Bulb
Yard Act, Where's My Utopia?