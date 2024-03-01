New Music Friday: The best albums out March 1

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Tyrone Delaney/Courtesy of the artist Michael Tyrone Delaney/Courtesy of the artist

On this week's edition of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Sheldon Pearce discuss Faye Webster's Underdressed at the Symphony and a handful of the week's other brand new albums on which a musician's personality seems to be embodied by their voice — even when the music is completely instrumental.

Hear The Songs

Featured albums:

1. Faye Webster, Underdressed at the Symphony

2. ScHoolboy Q, Blue Lips

3. Julian Lage, Speak To Me

4. Sheer Mag, Playing Favorites

Other notable releases for March 1:

Ben Frost, Scope Neglect

Kaiser Chiefs, Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album

Mannequin Pussy, I Got Heaven

Everything Everything, Mountainhead

Hannah Frances, Keeper of the Shepherd

Nils Frahm, Day

Paula Cole, Lo

Pissed Jeans, Half Divorced

Sheer Mag, Playing Favorites

Tyla, TYLA

Uranium Club, Infants Under the Bulb

Yard Act, Where's My Utopia?