Wendy's surge price reframe, Tyler Perry blames AI, and inflation falls : The Indicator from Planet Money It's Indicators of the Week, our weekly look under the hood of the global economy! Today on the show: Tyler Perry halts his film studio expansion plans because of AI, Wendy's communications about a new pricing board goes haywire and a key inflation measure falls.

Listener Questions: the 30-year fixed mortgage, upgrade auctions, PCE inflation (Apple / Spotify)
AI creates, transforms and destroys... jobs (Apple / Spotify)
The secret entrance that sidesteps Hollywood picket lines (Apple / Spotify)
The Birth And Death Of The Price Tag

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

