Wendy's pricing mind trick and other indicators of the week

Enlarge this image FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

It's Indicators of the Week, our weekly look under the hood of the global economy! Today on the show: Tyler Perry halts his film studio expansion plans because of AI, Wendy's communications about a new pricing board goes haywire and a key inflation measure falls.

Related episodes:

Listener Questions: he 30-year fixed mortgage, upgrade auctions, PCE inflation (Apple / Spotify)

AI creates, transforms and destroys... jobs (Apple / Spotify)

The secret entrance that sidesteps Hollywood picket lines (Apple / Spotify)

The Birth And Death Of The Price Tag

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.