The News Roundup For March 1, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will retire from his position on Capitol Hill in November. The GOP leader leaves behind a legacy of partisan gamesmanship, fundraising advocacy, and thwarted oversight.

Michigan sends a message. Could its primary shape US foreign policy between now and November?

After a decade of hushed work, Tech giant Apple has halted its plans to release an electric vehicle that could have driven itself. It's a rare move for a company that doesn't usually abruptly end such high-profile projects.

Meanwhile, overseas, President Putin's most outspoken critic has been laid to rest on the outskirts of Moscow. Thousands showed up to pay their respects to Alexei Navalny – despite the risk of arrest.

Families of Israeli hostages are marching to Jerusalem to demand that their loved ones not be left behind. Gaza's Health Ministry says the number of people killed in the blockaded territory since October 7th has now surpassed 30,000.

Ghana is making identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community a crime. A new bill passed by the country's parliament imposes up to a three-year prison sentence for openly identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to 5 years for forming an advocacy or aid group dedicated to the community. Now, the country's president must decide whether to make it law.

