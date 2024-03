What does Sen. Mitch McConnell giving up his leadership post mean for Kentucky? NPR's A Martinez talks to political scientist Stephen Voss about Sen. Mitch McConnell's impact on his home state of Kentucky after the news that he'll step down from Senate leadership in November.

Politics What does Sen. Mitch McConnell giving up his leadership post mean for Kentucky? NPR's A Martinez talks to political scientist Stephen Voss about Sen. Mitch McConnell's impact on his home state of Kentucky after the news that he'll step down from Senate leadership in November.