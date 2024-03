University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is entering the WNBA draft She made the announcement on social media and is expected to be picked first overall in April's draft. Clark plays on Sunday and could surpass Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

