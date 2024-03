Palestinians say more than 100 people were killed in the chaos of an aid delivery Gaza health officials say dozens of people were killed while waiting for an aid shipment in Gaza City. Witnesses say Israeli troops opened fire. Israel says some victims were crushed by aid trucks.

Middle East Palestinians say more than 100 people were killed in the chaos of an aid delivery Gaza health officials say dozens of people were killed while waiting for an aid shipment in Gaza City. Witnesses say Israeli troops opened fire. Israel says some victims were crushed by aid trucks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor