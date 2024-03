A ballpark tradition in Philadelphia is going going gone The Phillies have ended Dollar Dog Nights. The team is responding to a game last April when fans threw $1 hot dogs at each other throughout the stadium.

Sports A ballpark tradition in Philadelphia is going going gone A ballpark tradition in Philadelphia is going going gone Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Phillies have ended Dollar Dog Nights. The team is responding to a game last April when fans threw $1 hot dogs at each other throughout the stadium. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor