A ballpark tradition in Philadelphia is going going gone

The Phillies have ended Dollar Dog Nights. The team is responding to a game last April when fans threw $1 hot dogs at each other throughout the stadium.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A ballpark tradition in Philadelphia is going, going, and it's gone. The Phillies have ended Dollar Dog Nights. The team is responding to a game last April. Fans threw $1 hot dogs at each other throughout the stadium. It's tempting when they're that cheap, so the laws of supply and demand take charge. The price goes up, though the Phillies offered a new promotion, two hot dogs for the price of one - one to eat, one to throw. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.