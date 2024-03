Prepositions are permissible, now — will English language be ok? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with John McWhorter, Columbia University linguist and New York Times columnist about the recent Merriam-Webster declaration that English sentences may end with prepositions.

Culture Prepositions are permissible, now — will English language be ok? Prepositions are permissible, now — will English language be ok? Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with John McWhorter, Columbia University linguist and New York Times columnist about the recent Merriam-Webster declaration that English sentences may end with prepositions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor