Lawyers argue about rescheduling Trump's classified documents trial in Florida Former President Trump is in Fort Pierce, Fla., for a key hearing in his criminal indictment on charges of withholding and hiding classified documents. The judge may postpone the trial's start.

Law Lawyers argue about rescheduling Trump's classified documents trial in Florida Lawyers argue about rescheduling Trump's classified documents trial in Florida Listen · 3:38 3:38 Former President Trump is in Fort Pierce, Fla., for a key hearing in his criminal indictment on charges of withholding and hiding classified documents. The judge may postpone the trial's start. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor