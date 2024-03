Some Gazans are paying tens of thousands of dollars to escape with their families Gaza's borders are tightly controlled and most Palestinians can't escape. Some are managing to enter Egypt by paying thousands of dollars to a company with reported ties to Egyptian security services.

Middle East Some Gazans are paying tens of thousands of dollars to escape with their families Some Gazans are paying tens of thousands of dollars to escape with their families Listen · 4:29 4:29 Gaza's borders are tightly controlled and most Palestinians can't escape. Some are managing to enter Egypt by paying thousands of dollars to a company with reported ties to Egyptian security services. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor