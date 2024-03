Oregon legislature votes to recriminalize drugs The Oregon state legislature has voted to overhaul Measure 110, recriminalizing small amounts of drugs and signaling the end of the most progressive experiment in U.S. drug policy.

Law Oregon legislature votes to recriminalize drugs The Oregon state legislature has voted to overhaul Measure 110, recriminalizing small amounts of drugs and signaling the end of the most progressive experiment in U.S. drug policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor