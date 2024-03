Alexei Navalny's funeral shows his legacy will live on in Russian politics Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow on Friday. NPR's Scott Simon asks Russia expert Nina Khrushcheva how the opposition leader's legacy might continue to influence Russian politics.

