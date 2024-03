Oregon legislature backtracks on its progressive drug policy Oregon's legislature has passed a new bill recriminalizing small amounts of drugs and ending the most progressive experiment in U.S. drug policy.

National Oregon legislature backtracks on its progressive drug policy Oregon legislature backtracks on its progressive drug policy 3:55 Oregon's legislature has passed a new bill recriminalizing small amounts of drugs and ending the most progressive experiment in U.S. drug policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor