Xochitl Gonzales on novel 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' An art student, a renowned sculptor, and the spirit of his forgotten, possibly murdered, Cuban wife: NPR's Scott Simon talks with Xochitl Gonzales about her new novel, "Anita de Monte Laughs Last."

Author Interviews Xochitl Gonzales on novel 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' Xochitl Gonzales on novel 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' Listen · 7:51 7:51 An art student, a renowned sculptor, and the spirit of his forgotten, possibly murdered, Cuban wife: NPR's Scott Simon talks with Xochitl Gonzales about her new novel, "Anita de Monte Laughs Last." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor