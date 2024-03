What to know about the 2 candidates running for Mexico's presidency Mexico's next President will be a woman — that much is certain. But as the two main candidates launch their campaigns, what are their policies and what should we expect ahead of the June vote?

Mexico's next President will be a woman — that much is certain. But as the two main candidates launch their campaigns, what are their policies and what should we expect ahead of the June vote?