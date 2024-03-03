The Sunday Story: How to Save the Everglades

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Farrell/For WLRN News Patrick Farrell/For WLRN News

Why is it so complicated to save the Everglades?

The Everglades is home to the largest mangrove ecosystem in the western hemisphere and a sanctuary for over three dozen endangered and threatened species. It also provides fresh water, flood control, and a buffer against hurricanes and rising seas for about 9 million Floridians.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Farrell/ For WLRN News Patrick Farrell/ For WLRN News

But climate change, pollution, agriculture and rapid development are causing potentially irreversible damage.

Listen to the full series Bright Lit Place

In 2000, the state of Florida and the federal government struck an extraordinary deal to save the Everglades. The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan was the largest ecosystem restoration project in the world.

But from the moment it was signed into law, things got complicated.

Now almost 25 years later, the Everglades is as endangered as ever, and the problems have become even more difficult—and expensive—to solve.

Today on The Sunday Story, Ayesha Rascoe talks with WLRN's Jenny Staletovich. Jenny has a new podcast series out called Bright Lit Place that tells the dramatic story of the Everglades, what's been done to the ecosystem, and what needs to happen to save it.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Farrell/for WLRN Patrick Farrell/for WLRN

This podcast episode was produced by Justine Yan. It was edited by Jennifer Schmidt. Our engineer was Josh Newell. Digital support from Emily Alfin Johnson.

WLRN's Bright Lit Place podcast series was reported by Jenny Staletovich. Rowan Moore Gerety edited. Sound engineering and original music by Merritt Jacob.

Bright Lit Place was supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org. Listen to Up First on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.