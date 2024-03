How North Korea gets around global sanctions to manufacture its weapons NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Andrew Yeo of the Brookings Institution about a recent report raising questions about North Korea's weapons manufacturing capabilities.

Asia How North Korea gets around global sanctions to manufacture its weapons How North Korea gets around global sanctions to manufacture its weapons Listen · 6:13 6:13 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Andrew Yeo of the Brookings Institution about a recent report raising questions about North Korea's weapons manufacturing capabilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor