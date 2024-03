In Texas, Black women judges are fighting legal challenges to their candidacy NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Erica Hughes, a candidate for district judge in Harris County, Texas. Hughes and other Black women are fighting legal challenges to their campaigns.

National In Texas, Black women judges are fighting legal challenges to their candidacy In Texas, Black women judges are fighting legal challenges to their candidacy Listen · 6:30 6:30 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Erica Hughes, a candidate for district judge in Harris County, Texas. Hughes and other Black women are fighting legal challenges to their campaigns.